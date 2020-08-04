Broward confirms locally acquired case of West Nile virus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a Broward County resident has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, officials said the case was locally acquired. However, it remains unclear where the person got infected.

@FLHealthBroward confirmed a locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus( WNV). While the source of the infection remains unclear, the individual is a resident of

Broward County. https://t.co/Q5p1KAihcB and https://t.co/YJrjSsI51m continue #surveillance and #prevention efforts. pic.twitter.com/Xg1BB1t7g4 — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) August 4, 2020

Officials have advised residents to get rid of any standing water around homes and cover up or apply bug spray when going outside. For more information, click here.

