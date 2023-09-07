FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff is hoping for the rapid replacement of a helicopter after a tragic crash that killed two people. The plan to buy a new state-of-the-art helicopter is being discussed at Thursday’s commission meeting.

7News spoke with Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who outlined where the money to purchase the helicopter will come from.

“Obviously, the unfortunate accident that happened — very, very tragic — comes out; we need to be prepared and to be able to replace that aircraft,” he said, “and so, administration did a great job working with Broward Sheriff’s Office. This is a team.

The proposed figure is $15 million, but the county knows it has to work swiftly to get the money over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s coming from two different areas: one from 2023 reserves and a part of another million and change coming from another reserve account,” said Fisher, “but the dollars will be allocated tonight to buy the first helicopter.”

During Thursday evening’s budget meeting, the commission will discuss the allocation of millions of dollars for the new chopper.

The fatal incident happened on Aug. 28 when a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. A resident at the complex, 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton, was killed, while 50-year-old Capt. Terryson Jackson, who was on board the chopper, died in the crash.

Jackson was posthumously promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief

The money will go toward a new twin-engine H145 that will be ready soon due to a contract that fell through with another client with the company Airbus.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Airbus officials told him two rescue choppers would be ready very soon.

“The blessing here is that Airbus does have two [helicopters] available. Normally it takes two or three years to get one,” said Fisher, “so they have two available, and we’re trying to work the second one in the best we can.”

The commission also discussed approving a killed in the line of duty benefit for families of Broward County law enforcement and firefighters to receive $50,000 to assist with expenses.

Commissioners approved it back in April.

“The intent would be is, if the board so chooses, that we would make whatever program immediately retroactive to accommodate the unfortunate accident that happened last week,” said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero.

“We wanted to make sure to give those additional dollars available, and that family can use those dollars, whether it be funeral arrangements, or whether it be education, whether it be paying rent or house payments,” said Fisher. “We want to get it to them immediately, so they have that in hand.”

County officials also thanked BSO for paying for the funerals and expenses for both Jackson and Wheaton.

“I just want to also make note and thank Sheriff Tony and the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their generosity to pay for Ms. Wheaton’s funeral arrangements,” said Fisher. “They stepped in, and they did that.”

The budget meeting to discuss and approve the $15 million allocation for BSO to purchase the new helicopter started at 5 p.m.

Tony said he received a commitment by Fisher that the county will secure a contract for two brand new state-of-the-art helicopters.

In the past, Tony has met with the Broward County Commission to speak about the department’s budget. During a workshop on June 8, Tony specifically talked about BSO’s aging aviation fleet and potential issues.

Jackson will be laid to rest following an early morning service on Friday.

