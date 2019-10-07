Broward College South Campus placed on lockdown after alleged gunshots

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Campus of Broward College has been placed on lockdown after someone said they heard gunfire.

A student posted a tweet saying she heard what sounded like gunshots from her classroom at campus at 7200 Pines Blvd., at 2:52 p.m., Monday.

we heard gunshots from our classroom in broward college we are on lockdown @OfficialJoelF — Opal (@opallevii) October 7, 2019

Pembroke Pines Police are on the scene investigating reports of the alleged gunshots. No shooting has been confirmed.

Officers are on scene at Broward College (7200 Pines Blvd) regarding a suspicious incident/possible gunshots heard in the area. At this time we do not have any evidence confirming that shots were fired; officers are conducting a search of the campus at this time. pic.twitter.com/aK46sOWCFq — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 7, 2019

Police said the sounds could have originated from any number of sources.

