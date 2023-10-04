FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward College has made yet another change at the top, appointing Barbara Bryan as the new acting president just a day after Dr. Henry Mack was initially hired for the role.

This transition comes after Dr. Mack withdrew his name from consideration due to disagreements over compensation and contract duration.

Barbara Bryan, who previously served as the president of Broward College’s North Campus before retiring in 2013, becomes the first female leader in the institution’s history.

The Broward College Board of Trustees confirmed that Barbara Bryan has reached an agreement on the terms of her appointment, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership for the college.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.