Broward College holds drive-thru graduation ceremony for nursing students

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida nursing students have marked a major milestone.

More than 150 cars rolled through Broward College in Davie to celebrate graduates who completed their course work amid the pandemic.

Each student received a candle, pin and flower during the drive-thru graduation.

“My cousin did it! In the middle of COVID, she did it! I’m so proud of her, she did it!” said a relative of one graduate.

The ceremony had been pushed back due to the pandemic, but the school managed to squeeze it in the best way they could.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.