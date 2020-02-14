Broward Clerk of Courts officiates dozens of weddings on Valentine’s Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of couples in Fort Lauderdale celebrated Valentine’s Day, not with chocolates and flowers, but by tying the knot.

The Broward County Clerk of Courts hosted its third annual Valentine’s Day marriage ceremony, Friday.

Couples lined up to exchange and in some cases renew their vows.

The couples received a special certificate of marriage commemorating their special day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.