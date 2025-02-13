DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Children’s Center opened a new facility for children with special needs.

The facility, unveiled on Thursday, includes a playground and a basketball court at its academy in Dania Beach.

It includes a slide, a wheelchair spinner and plenty of sensory toys.

“The playground is important because it’s actually a therapeutic playground. So when the kids play here, they’re playing with purpose,” said Broward Children’s Center CEO Marge Evans.

The project was made possible through generous donations from the Delta Pilots Charitable Fund, the Batchelor Foundation, the Children’s Opportunity Group and Florida Power & Light.

