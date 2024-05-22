FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Center for Performing Arts has received a $100,000 donation from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation to fund education and enrichment programs.

This generous gift, made possible by Genesis Motor American and Genesis automotive dealers throughout South Florida, aims to connect young people to the transformative power of the arts.

The donation was celebrated with performances by talented young vocal ensembles, including Broward Center Spotlights, who closed the presentation with a Broadway medley. The event inspired many of South Florida’s proud arts sponsors, including Rita Case.

“This is about learning literacy through performance and through the arts,” she said. “The Broward Performance Art Center offers a completely different exposure to art that they’ve absolutely found makes a difference in a child’s ability to learn to read which is so important. We want these kids learning by third grade.”

The funds will support the Broward Center’s mission to provide arts education and enrichment programs, helping young people discover the power and importance of the arts.

