PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill woman has been arrested on multiple felony counts after authorities say she exploited an elderly man in her care and defrauded him of his life savings and a Plantation home worth more than $1 million.

Lillian Morris, 78, a home health care professional, was hired through a homecare services company to look after the victim following his hospitalization, according to Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar and Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Investigators allege Morris used her position to manipulate the victim, obtaining a fraudulent power of attorney that made her sole beneficiary of his assets despite his diminished mental capacity.

Over a span of more than two years, she is accused of draining nearly $238,000 from his accounts, spending the money on international trips and personal investments, while also moving into his home and renting out rooms for her own profit.

Authorities say Morris went further by recording a quitclaim deed to transfer ownership of the victim’s Plantation home, currently valued at about $1.1 million, into her own name.

The victim’s family became suspicious after Morris began staying overnight at his residence and was later added as a joint account holder on his bank account.

After the family reported their concerns, the homecare company terminated her employment.

Morris remains in custody on multiple felony charges.

