Broward Beekeepers Association hosts training event in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Beekeepers Association hosted a training event as part of their ongoing efforts to help local hives.

Sunday’s demonstration was held at Waste Management’s Monarch Hill Renewable Energy Park in Pompano Beach.

Dr. Leo Gosser, the founder of the association, said the event aimed to train beekeepers to inspect and treat hives for mites.

“One or two mites in a hive is not a big problem, but if you have a lot of mites, it will decimate a hive and kill off many of the bees,” he said.

Mites are one of the biggest challenges for bees in South Florida.

Members of the association said they hope to teach the public about protecting the environment’s primary pollinator.

