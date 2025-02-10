FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Beachgoers were back on the sand after a mysterious find earlier this weekend.

Thick, oily tar balls washed ashore on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, forcing the closure of a section of the beach.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the reports came in from Port Everglades all the way north to Palm Beach.

Wildlife wasn’t spared. A 7News viewer found a snail covered in oil in Pompano Beach.

The beaches have since reopened, as USCG crews search for the source of the tar balls.

In a statement issued Sunday, a Coast Guard official wrote:

“The Coast Guard is coordinating with local government agencies for cleanup operations.”

