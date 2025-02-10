FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Beachgoers were back on the sand after a mysterious find earlier this weekend.

Thick, oily tar balls washed ashore on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, forcing the closure of a section of the beach.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the reports came in from Port Everglades all the way north to Palm Beach.

Wildlife wasn’t spared. A 7News viewer found a snail covered in oil in Pompano Beach.

The beaches have since reopened, as USCG crews search for the source of the tar balls.

In a statement issued Sunday, a Coast Guard official wrote:

“The Coast Guard is coordinating with local government agencies for cleanup operations.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox