FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is inviting families to the Broward AWARE! Family Fun & Resource Fair this weekend for a day of free activities, entertainment and community support.

The event takes place Saturday at Rev. Samuel Delevoe Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is part of the Broward AWARE! Protecting Our Children campaign, an initiative focused on preventing child abuse and strengthening families through education, empowerment and community collaboration.

The fair will feature live music, games, food, giveaways and performances, along with dozens of community partners offering resources related to parenting, mental health, housing, early childhood education and safety. Lunch will be provided.

Held during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event serves as a key moment in the campaign’s outreach efforts, aiming to mobilize the community to support children and families across Broward County.

