FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with a free adoption campaign aimed at finding homes for pets in need.

From Oct. 1–15, adoption fees will be waived for all animals at the agency’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters as part of its “Fall in Love – Empty the Shelters” event, held in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Every adopted pet will be vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped, though a $25 pet registration fee still applies.

“October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there’s no better time to bring home a new best friend,” said Doug Brightwell, Director of Broward County Animal Care. “Our Fall in Love campaign gives residents the chance to give shelter pets a new start. With support from the Bissell Pet Foundation, we’re removing barriers so more families can experience the joy and love that comes from adopting.”

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at petadoptions.broward.org.

For more information about adopting, fostering or supporting shelter pets, residents can visit Broward.org/Animal or call 954-357-9758.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.