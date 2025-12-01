FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With shelters at capacity and animals continuing to arrive daily, Broward County Animal Care is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats as part of a national holiday campaign aimed at saving lives.

The county is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation for its “Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope Event,” which began Monday and runs through Dec. 15.

For two weeks, the foundation will cover all adoption fees, though the county’s standard $25 pet registration fee still applies.

“The need for adoptions among shelter dogs and cats remains significant. ‘Empty the Shelters’ allows us to remove financial barriers while highlighting the incredible pets waiting patiently for a second chance,” said Broward County Animal Care Director Doug Brightwell.

Brightwell said each adoption creates space for another animal in crisis and helps strengthen the community.

All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home the same day.

The shelter said that staff will assist families in finding the right match, whether they’re seeking a laid-back companion or an active pet.

For information on adopting, fostering or supporting shelter pets, click here or call 954-357-9758.

Available pets can be viewed here.

