DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Animals looking for their furever homes are treated to a festive feast.

Broward Animal Care in Dania Beach held its annual “Pawsmas” event Monday afternoon.

Cats and dogs staying at the shelter were given a delicious meal of turkey, pumpkin, green beans and canned yams.

“Providing enrichment for our shelter animals is critical. It gives them new things to do in their kennels. They’re in their kennels for the majority of the day, so we want to make their stay here as fabulous as possible, and providing them with different enrichments and things to do in their kennels,” said Jaime Devereaux with Broward Animal Care.

Staff and volunteers at the shelter helped cook the meals.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.