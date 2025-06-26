HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A food trailer reported stolen from two brothers in Hollywood has been recovered in Dania Beach.

Sohail Shadimhr spoke with 7News Wednesday, saying he purchased the trailer to begin his business dream with his disabled brother. While they were in the process of revamping the trailer into a Persian kabab food truck, thieves stole it from an Extra Space Storage facility on State Road 7.

Shadimhr was forced to break the news to his brother, Oroud Jahangiri.

“That is, come on, that has got to be the lowest of the lowlifes. How do you steal from—I mean, obviously, they didn’t know, and these people, maybe if they found out? Maybe something would make them not do this again,” said Shadimhr.

“I really want to get it back. If I could get it back, that’d be like magic,” said Jahangiri.

The trailer was found by police on Thursday morning in Dania Beach.

It is currently in the custody of the Hollywood Police Department awaiting its rightful owners.

The status of the alleged suspects, as well as the circumstances surrounding the initial theft, are currently unknown.

