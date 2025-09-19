FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of Frank Ordonez is furious after a judge dropped a manslaughter charge brought against suspended Miami-Dade Police Officer Jose Mateo for his involvement in the 2019 shootout with two jewelry store robbers that left Ordonez and another bystander dead.

Roy Ordonez on Friday spoke on Broward County Circuit Court Judge Ernest Kollra ruling for the first time since it was delivered, expressing his disappointment at the outcome and blaming police for causing his brother to be killed.

“Like I said many times, they did a horrible job. The only thing they did do a good job at is protecting themselves,” said Roy Ordonez, Frank’s brother.

Kollra handed out an order Thursday saying, “After applying the statutory and case law to the facts of this case and determining the credibility of the witnesses who testified, the Court finds the fact and testimony to support the application of immunity under Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law.”

Roy said the ruling sets a concerning precedent.

“If you really think that this is justifiable, to shoot 200 plus rounds in 25 seconds in a street full of civilians going home, if they think that this is what they’re trained to do, I’m scared for myself and the public going forward,” he said.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a statement insisting the state’s “stand your ground” law does not apply if an innocent bystander is killed in a confrontation.

“…’Stand your ground’ immunity does not apply in matters involving innocent bystanders, like Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, who presented no danger to officers. In this incident, two innocent men were killed and the lives of numerous other innocent bystanders were endangered.”

Mateo spoke with 7News on Thursday. He said he knew all along every action he took that day to confront two men who had robbed a jewelry store and taken Ordonez hostage inside a UPS truck.

“I had to pull out my gun and take action, you know. I’ve had faith that I did my job; that I did what I was supposed to do,” he said.

The convicted felons who led police on a multi-county chase were killed in the shootout, along with Frank and Richard Cutshaw, who was struck by a stray bullet that pierced his back windshield.

In the weeks following the deadly shootout, Mateo and three other officers were charged with manslaughter and were all headed to trial until Mateo’s attorney filed a motion under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, claiming his client was just doing his job.

After nearly two weeks of testimony from other officers and witnesses, Kollra would ultimately agree, stating, “…Body Worn Camera video confirms the testimony of the law enforcement witnesses and civilian witnesses as to how it was the two convicted felons who started, continued and chose to fire first at anyone that came near the UPS truck.”

Mateo’s attorney, Richard Diaz, said Kollra’s ruling is historic.

“Those officers can go to work knowing they’re gonna have a law that protects them,” said Diaz.

The state attorney’s office has said they intend to appeal Judge Kollra’s decision and plan to move forward with the manslaughter charges brought against the three other officers.

