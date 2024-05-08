FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain is seeking answers into her disappearance and is hoping for her safe return.

A news conference by Ana Knezevich’s family was held, Wednesday morning.

“If anybody out there has any information about her whereabouts, we still have hope that we can find where my sister is,” said Felipe Henao, Knezevich’s brother. “If she’s out there, somewhere, I just want to tell her we all love her, we miss her, we support, we’re her voice.”

Knezevich, 40, was missing for two weeks while she was in, Madrid, Spain back in February, which prompted her friend to ask for help.

During the conference, Knezevich’s brother thanked his sister’s friend for worrying about her and notifying authorities.

“But overall, I want to thank my sister’s friends,” Henao said. “They’re the ones who alerted everybody about all of this, and I’m just very grateful for them for Daisy, for Sana, for Elisa, for Alejandra. As you can see, my sister is very loved. She has many friends and I didn’t expect to see a room so full, and this is because of all the love my sister spreads.”

As an investigation into her disappearance continued, officials looked at surveillance video from the apartment she was staying at in Spain and noticed a man, who was disguised, spray painted the lens of the security camera.

On Saturday, officials arrested Knezevich’s estranged husband, 36-year-old David Knezevich, as a potential suspect. He was taken without incident when he arrived at Miami International Airport.

Court documents released late Monday show that agents believe David Knezevich resembles the man wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray painted the security camera lens outside Ana Knezevich’s Madrid apartment on Feb. 2. The man left an hour later carrying a suitcase.

David is a local Fort Lauderdale business man and remains in federal for his alleged involvement in Ana’s kidnapping.

His attorney said his client is innocent and was in his native Serbia on the day his 40-year-old wife disappeared, 1,600 miles (2,500 kilometers) away. But agents say Knezevich rented a Peugeot in the Serbian capital Belgrade four days earlier.

While several months have passed since Ana went missing, her brother still has hope that officials will continue to to search for his sister.

“We trust the American authorities, the justice system, we trust that they’re going to make justice for my sister. That’s what we all want,” he said. “I really want to thank the FBI. They answered all my calls. Everyday I talk to them since I’ve learned about this.”

David will make his first court appearance on Friday.

