FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who went missing in Spain is criticizing a judge’s decision to delay whether her estranged husband who was charged with kidnapping should be granted bond.

Forty-year-old Ana Knezevich was last seen on Feb. 2 in Madrid, Spain.

David Knezevich, 36, was charged with kidnapping for his alleged involvement in her disappearance.

A press conference was held on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale with Ana’s brother, Felipe Henao.

“There’s a mountain of evidence. No one has ever seen or heard from Ana since the day that her estranged husband secretly drove across the continent and is seen disabling her security,” said Henao’s attorney.

Henao wants David to remain in jail.

The FBI back in May, convinced a federal judge to deny David bond as his case makes his way through the courts.

According to David’s attorneys, the evidence against him is not strong enough to keep him in jail.

That is something that Henao disagrees with.

“Suddenly, everyone thinks that the case is weak,” Henao’s attorney said. “The case is very, very strong against Mr. Knezevich.”

A judge is expected to have a hearing on the matter soon and could rule on David’s request for bond anytime after that point.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.