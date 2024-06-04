FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The older brother of an 8-year-old boy who was discovered at the bottom of a Fort Lauderdale pool is sharing new details about the tragic situation.

The incident happened on Monday when Fort Lauderdale Police were dispatched to the scene of a child near drowning in the area of 1143 NW 4th Ave.

The 8-year-old was identified as Ryan Amichette, and according to his older brother, Gibson Severe, he said that their mother paid a nanny to watch over his brother after school. He said the caretaker saw his brother walking with friends and thought nothing was out of the ordinary.

“The paid lady, yeah, she was supposed to be the one to pick him up but she said she saw him walking down the street and she turned around. She didn’t, cause she was calling him. I was like ‘Why didn’t she grab his hand, she didn’t call nobody,” said Severe.

The brother said he looked everywhere for his little brother.

“I went to the school, I went looking for him, we went all over Fort Lauderdale, all over the city. Now, we couldn’t find him and then I went to the park, everywhere, we ain’t seen him,” said Severe.

A call to 911 then stated a child was found at the bottom of the pool.

The family, who was frantically looking for Ryan, saw heavy police presence near a home in Fort Lauderdale. They approached police asking for Ryan.

“I ran to the police, I said ‘Y’all seen the little boy?’ and then the police was like ‘We just found a little boy in the pool.'” said Severe.

Severe said Ryan did not know the person who lived at the home.

However, neighbors in the area told 7News that children in the neighborhood ask residents with pools if they could swim at their homes.

Once officers arrived at the home, they jumped in the pool to retrieve Ryan and immediately began life-saving measures. But despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Ryan was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and was pronounced dead.

According to FLPD, the incident appears to have been incidental. An investigation is underway to find out why the boy entered the backyard and the pool.

Neighbors were stunned to hear the news.

“He noticed that there was someone back there and he looked in, and he was the one to call 911,” said neighbor Charlie Baity.

Baity said he is very sad to hear the news.

“It is absolutely horrible. I was so sad to hear about it,” he said.

As the family mourns, Severe has a message for other parents.

“If you got your kids, don’t trust anybody with your kids. Make sure your kids get home safe from school because you never know what can happen,” he said.

