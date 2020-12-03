Broken pipe at Plantation hotel causes gas leak, road closure

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A demolition crew working at a hotel in Plantation broke a pipe, causing a gas leak and leading to a road closure, officials said..

Plantation Fire crews responded to the Sawgrass Inn & Conference Center, located near North University Drive and Northwest 17th Court, early Thursday afternoon.

While crews work to cap the leak, 17th Street will remain closed between University Drive and Lauderdale West Drive.

No one was hurt, and as of 4 p.m., there have been no evacuations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

