Broken pipe at Plantation hotel causes gas leak, road closure

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A demolition crew working at a hotel in Plantation broke a pipe, causing a gas leak and leading to a road closure, officials said..

Plantation Fire crews responded to the Sawgrass Inn & Conference Center, located near North University Drive and Northwest 17th Court, early Thursday afternoon.

Plantation Fire crews are on scene working an active gas leak incident at 1711 N University Drive. No injuries or evacuations at the moment. 17th St from University Dr to Lauderdale West Dr is shut down to traffic. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7BbyF20A5g — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) December 3, 2020

While crews work to cap the leak, 17th Street will remain closed between University Drive and Lauderdale West Drive.

No one was hurt, and as of 4 p.m., there have been no evacuations.

