FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s an internet sensation who’s the fluffiest fan of the current Stanley Cup champions.

While the Florida Panthers clinched their first Stanley Cup, a fluffy good luck charm named Brodie was front row and center.

Brodie is a 5-year-old Goldendoodle who has quite the following on social media.

Cliff Brush is the famous pooch’s best friend.

“We’ve been to a lot of Panthers games these playoffs,” he said.

With millions of followers, Brodie gets recognized wherever he goes.

“Is that Brodie? Oh, my God, I’m such a big fan,” said a fan in one of Brodie’s Instagram videos.

“Very blonde and cool. Yeah, amazing,” said Nathaniel Bagdarian, another fan.

“It’s really cool to meet people out here that recognize him,” said Brush. “Like, you saw those little girls, they’re followers, so we love spreading joy online and spreading joy in person.”

Brodie and his best friend spend their days together, and for good reason. Brodie is Brush’s service dog.

“I have an autoimmune condition called lichen planus, so he’s my task train service animal,” said Brush. “He helps me with mitigating some of the symptoms.”

The duo from Fort Lauderdale like to share the love at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

“Today we are going to make some kids smile, give some hugs, he’s [Brodie] going to do what he does best and bring some joy,” said Brush in an Instagram video.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was not the first time Brodie went to watch a sports game up close.

“We do a lot of events together. He’s been courtside at NBA games,” said Brush.

However, Monday night’s game was one to remember.

“I really wanted to watch Game 7, and I was considering getting tickets, and I was checking and was like, ‘This only happens once in history, let’s just do it big, let’s go on the glass,’ and of course, Brodie has to join,” said Brush.

He paid $10,000 for his seat and grabbed ear muffs for Brodie to help him with the noise and sitting ringside.

“We’ve been to so many sporting events, and hockey is his favorite because it’s nice and cold in the arena. So his sweater is not good to be out in the heat,” said Brush.

Either on a bike or in an arena, Brodie just makes everyone he graces smile.

“He is my best friend,” said Brush. “There’s no question.”

7News caught Brodie on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport checking into first class with Brush as they make their way to Los Angeles for another appearance.

