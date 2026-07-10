FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Team England had no time for sightseeing in South Florida as they prepared in Fort Lauderdale for Saturday’s highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway.

There are fewer than 24 hours from kickoff for the quarterfinal match, which will be held at Miami Stadium, and video footage shows the moment England players touched down in South Florida.

Team England got off the plane just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday after flying in from the team’s headquarters in Kansas City.

They boarded a bus to head straight for the Florida Blue Training Center, Inter-Miami’s training facility, where they made sure to get their final training session in before match day.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, England hit the practice field for the first time, hoping to make the World Cup semifinal round since their last visit in 2018.

“Everything that matters is ahead of us,” said Thomas Tuchel, Team England’s manager at an earlier press conference.

When Team England arrived at the training facility, they were greeted by a familiar face to them and to soccer fans in South Florida.

England soccer legend and Inter-Miami co-owner David Beckham met with team captain Harry Kane ahead of their practice at the club’s facility. Beckham played in three World Cups for England, so he knows a thing or two about what Kane and his teammates are trying to do.

Team England fans have also arrived in South Florida.

“Come on, England,” said a Team England fan. “World Cup tomorrow. Conveniently timed with a family holiday.”

According to England’s fanbase, they would not be participating in any rowing.

“While they’re doing their row, we’re going to be giving it ‘row row row your boat gently down the stream, merrily merrily merrily life is but a dream,'” said England fan Anthony Lavall.

“They’re doing these rowing little children’s songs. It’s all very pretty until Jude Bellingham put them through the sword,” said England fan Steve Bracknall.

Team England is coming off a thrilling win over Mexico, which was one of the host nations for this World Cup. They defeated Mexico in Mexico City during the Round of 16 on Sunday, 2-3.

“We took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step. We’re still hungry. We still have dreams, and we still have a big goal to play for,” said Tuchel.

Since 1966, England has not won a World Cup, and as the team departed the training facility Friday evening, one thing is clear: when they take the pitch at Miami Stadium, the mindset is simple.

“We need to be at our very best. Both defensively and offensively. We’re coming on the back of a very good win, but still room for improvement, and I think this is the time to show it in a big quarterfinal game on the world stage. We want to show what type of team we can be,” said Kane.

The quarterfinal match kicks off on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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