HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train was on a crash course in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, a pickup truck failed to stop prior to the railroad crossing gates at the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Dixie Highway, Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video shared on social media by Only in Dade showed the arms lowering onto the bed of the truck, as witnesses were seen waving.

Investigators said the driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle prior to impact.

Moments later, the train was seen smashing into the front end of the vehicle.

The train was stopped on the tracks, and the intersection was temporarily shut down while police investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they are working with Brightline and other agencies to ensure all safety protocols were followed and to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.