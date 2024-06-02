HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train hit a car in Hollywood.

Cellphone video released by Only in Broward on Saturday evening showed the moment the train hitting a car that was stuck on the tracks at Sheridan Avenue and Dixie Highway.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the scene of the crash, which forced the train to come to a stop.

The car sustained extensive damage and was later towed away from the scene.

As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was hurt from the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.