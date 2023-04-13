HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car carrier trailer was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collision along the train tracks near Washington Street and South Dixie Highway, at around 7:40 p.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the moment of impact, which sent cars on the trailer flying.

Brightline issued a statement about the incident that reads, “A car carrier was stopped on the tracks. No injuries to crew or passengers. Service suspended between [Fort Lauderdale] and Miami (only) while PD and Brightline’s team work to clear the scene, and that effort is being affected by the weather.”

Police continue to investigate.

