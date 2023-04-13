HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car carrier was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collision along the train tracks near Washington Street and South Dixie Highway, at around 7:40 p.m., Wednesday.

The car carrier was not able to cross the tracks for an unknown reason, and the train slammed into it.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the moment of impact, which sent cars on the trailer flying.

Witness Berto Nieves said he heard the deafening collision..

“What I heard was the sound of the train coming, and the impact happened within like five seconds after hearing the sound of the train,” he said. “Cars started flying everywhere.”

7News cameras captured crews at the scene. Cars with considerable damage were seen strewn near the train.

Brightline issued a statement about the incident that reads, “A car carrier was stopped on the tracks. No injuries to crew or passengers. Service suspended between [Fort Lauderdale] and Miami (only) while PD and Brightline’s team work to clear the scene, and that effort is being affected by the weather.”

Police continue to investigate.

