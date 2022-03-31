WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train collided with car carrier being pulled by a pickup truck in Wilton Manors.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash near Northeast 26th Street and North Dixie Highway, at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

The Brightline train was heading southbound when it hit the carrier. The impact knocked down the crossing arms.

No one was injured, but the trailer and a black Tesla SUV on the carrier sustained significant damage. The front end of the train also sustained some damage.

Northeast 26th Street has been shut down near the railroad tracks as crews clear the tracks and authorities continue to investigate.

