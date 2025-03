DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train collided with a car in Deerfield Beach.

The crash occurred in the area near Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway.

The car suffered some front-end damage.

Nobody was hurt.

