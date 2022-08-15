FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Safety upgrades are on track for Brightline.

The company is set to receive $25 million that is all part of a massive infrastructure bill.

Over the past seven years, there have been dozens of collisions, which involved people trying to beat Brightline trains at crossings.

Many of those attempted crossing resulted in fatalities.

The company is now hoping that these millions of dollars will be used to beef up some of the safety measures at those crossings, continue with their education movement and reach people in trying to help them understand that it is never safe to try and beat a train.

Fencing will be added to cross guards, they will make the markings larger as far as where a car should stop in front of a train track as well as a adding barricades.

Their have been cases where cars try to pass in front of other cars in order to beat the train.

Several politicians were at hand to accept the money, which will be spent starting early next year.

“There’s not almost anything that you’re going to be able to do, put an obstacle in the path of some very determined person,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “But, there are also people that really don’t understand, and aren’t necessarily prevented from being able to cross those tracks or try to race the gate, I mean my God, are you really in that much of a hurry?”

The money given to Brightline will go a long way in helping the safety measures across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

$25 million will come from the federal government, $10 million from the company itself as well as $10 million from the Florida Department of Transportation for almost $50 million in improvements that are heading to the roadway.

