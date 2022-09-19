FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Expect to see extra police officers and extra deputies at rail crossings where they are going to enforce and give tickets for people who try to outrun the trains.

Brightline executives met with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Police Monday to discuss the latest awareness and enforcement campaign, which will begin this week.

The campaign will see extra deputies and police officers along the tracks in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to enforce safety practices.

This is happening after so many train collisions, which have caused injuries and death.

In the Tri-County area, officials are hoping this will also get the word out that people cannot outrun a train and to stop when a person sees the warnings.

“It’s enforcement, but it’s also education,” said BSO Undersheriff Nicole Anderson. “The goal here is to save lives. We ask that you not ignore the warning signs at the railroad crossings. They are there for your safety and your protection.”

There will be beefed up security and officers at railroad crossings across the Tri-County area.

