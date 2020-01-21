Brightline, BSO team up for mental health awareness initiative

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline is joining forces with local entities to seek solutions to the growing epidemic of suicide by train, as they shine a light on clinical depression.

The train service company, which has been rebranded Virgin Trains USA, has teamed up with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 211 Broward and other organizations to highlight mental health awareness.

7News cameras captured organizers handing out flyers in Oakland Park, Tuesday.

They also offered crisis resources and services like free haircuts.

Organizers said this is all part of an initiative to help educate and save lives.

“We stand together in solidarity to educate the public and let men, women and children know you are not alone in this,” said Broward County Undersheriff Nichole Anderson. “There are people and resources that will assist you in your time of need.”

Anderson said that help for those grappling with depression is only a phone call away.

“If you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed or defeated, please pick up the phone and dial 211,” she said. “We must come together as a community to discuss this sensitive topic in order to combat this crisis.”

Brightline officials said the number of deaths involving trains have gone down over the past several years but the number involving suicide have gone up.

