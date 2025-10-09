PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Breast cancer survivors and patients gathered at Memorial Cancer Institute to shine light on emotional care and support for each other.

Several fighters met in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and share a message to those in the battle: you are not alone.

“It doesn’t matter what stage of cancer you are, whether it’s just received a diagnosis, you’re going through the treatment or you’re done, we have services that can help the patient get through those huddles and barriers they might be facing,” said cancer survivor Lily Mazurek.

The group brings women at every stage of their breast cancer journey together to heal, connect and share together. This year, the group celebrated more than 10 years of friendship and support among members.

They also offer online meetings and encourage other patients to join.

