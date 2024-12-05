DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “Handy” group teamed up with Santa and some of his elves at Brandsmart USA to host a shopping spree for kids.

The two South Florida organizations aimed to give 125 children each $150 gift cards to pick out Christmas gifts for the event in Deerfield Beach.

“What’s really under the tree at Christmas time for children in need,” said Kirk Brown, the CEO of Handy. “What’s under the tree, and what can we put under the tree to show them that they have a community that loves them and adores them and looks forward to them being successful in our community and so for our young people this means a lot.”

The “Handy” group stands for Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth. It serves youths ages 9 to 25 who were removed from unsafe homes and placed with relatives or in the foster care system.

2024 marks the ninth year they’ve made the holiday season brighter and more memorable.

