DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County unveiled a unique panther sculpture with a special meaning.

The sculpture, donated by Rita Case , president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, is part of Panthers on the Prowl, an initiative that merges art, community and philanthropy to raise funds for cancer research, patient services and advocacy programs.

Four young artists from the Boys & Girls Clubs dedicated time to create the sculpture with a design that reflects Case’s journey.

The design includes a Florida Panthers logo, brand names of Case dealerships, American Cancer Society pink socks and empowering words that highlight both cancer survivorship and the Boys & Girl Clubs’ mission.

The young artists named the sculpture “Legacy on the Prowl” to honor the impact Case and the Boys & Girls Clubs have on the community and to highlight cancer research and awareness.

