WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - There was a proper country-style gathering in Weston, and it was all for a good cause.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County held their 28th Annual Amazon Ranch Roam at Ron Bergeron’s Green Glades Ranch, Saturday night.

The evening, billed as “country western’s version of a black-tie event,” featured special activities, silent and live auctions, a seated gourmet dinner and a performance by country singer Randy Houser.

