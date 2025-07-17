FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida kids are getting a chance to learn all about tech through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward, which took part in Geek Squad Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

Best Buy hosted Wednesday’s 2-day tech camp, offering the opportunity to learn technology skills like computer coding, game design, photography and more.

“Doing the robotics program today was very fun, just like going over things, learning different things, the programming, 3-D design, and I also like the music class that they have,” said Jade Shakir, who took part in the program.

The program aims to spark interest in innovation.

“We’re building a foundation, they’re getting hands on experience with the technology, kind of spark creativity,” said Jessica Ayivor, the Geek Squad Academy’s event manager. “We want them to be creators of technology, not just consumers.”

Representatives said the program allows students to discover how technology can benefit them — not just in school, but in their future careers.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.