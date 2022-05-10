LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A surprise celebration for some South Florida teens after their hangout received a major makeover.

Children thought their center was just getting repainted, but when they walked in Tuesday, they found much more.

Shocked faces from the Lauderhill Boys & Girls Club because the center got a complete makeover, which included being filled with all kinds of games like basketball, ping-pong and pool.

“Everything from paint to new products that have been merchandised for them to have fun with. Everything from TVs to stereo and audio, to new gaming systems and computers, so they can actually do some work,” said President of the Aaron’s Company, Steve Olsen.

The kids were excited to be in their new space.

“I already knew it was going to be exciting but I did not expect it to be this surprising. Everything is completely changed, the colors, the tvs, we got couches, everything is brand new,” said club member Gabby Garnett. “It just feels different like a different vibe.”

Monday, employees from BrandSmart USA and Aaron’s remodeled the room, installing $35,000 worth of new TVs, video game consoles and more.

It’s the most Aaron’s has ever spent on a single refresh. The club said the investment means a lot to the kids.

“It tells the kids, it tells the staff, and the clubs that they are cared about,” said Chris Gentile, spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County. “People outside of this organization care about them and care about their future, and they really want to make this renovation special for them because it is about them, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.”

They also said the makeover will have a positive impact on the community.

“Now it’s just like a whole different environment,” said club member Brandon Bell. “It’s like inviting you now, so I feel like this would be a great thing. As you can see everyone is having fun, this is something good.”

This is Aaron’s 54th teen center makeover since partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2015.

