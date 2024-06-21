SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County teamed up with the city of Sunrise for the grand opening of a new teen center.

The Gary Wendt Teen Center opened its doors for the first time at Roarke Hall on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide a safe space for kids to hang out.

“We know there’s a place that these kids need to go, and it’s a safe place off the streets, but also, it has opportunities that are gonna transform their lives, to give them opportunities to be successful, realize that anything is possible,” said Chris Gentile, Co-CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. “At the Boys and Girls Club, we do that. We really help them uncover what’s possible. We provide hope, we provide opportunity, we provide programming and access to things they probably didn’t think they could have.”

Besides having a place to relax and play games, kids will have access to computers and resources to help teens prepare for college and finding jobs.

