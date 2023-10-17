LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes is on lockdown following reports of an armed individual on campus.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located at 3050 NW 41st St., around 12:30 p.m., where heavy police presence was visible.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search and the suspect was located and detained in a classroom in Building 6.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

