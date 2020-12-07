Boy who went missing in Coral Springs found safe

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Coral Springs has been found safe, police said.

Coral Springs Police said on Monday that James Gerun had been last seen riding a yellow and green bicycle along the 7600 block of Parkview Way.

The child was last seen wearing tan pants and a yellow Imagine Charter School shirt.

Just before 8:15 p.m., police confirmed Gerun was safely located.

