NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in North Lauderdale while he was riding an electric scooter, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the the scene of the crash along the 7900 block of West McNab Road, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

“Responding to West McNab Road and Southwest 81st Avenue for a vehicle versus a minor,” a dispatcher said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the injured boy.

Neighbors who saw the incident play out told 7News that the boy was riding his electric scooter when he came in contact with two vehicles. That second vehicle has not been confirmed by BSO.

7News cameras captured the victim on the ground being tended to by first responders.

Paramedics airlifted the young patient to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s age remains unknown at this time. However, North Lauderdale city officials said he is “middle-school aged.”

Both directions of McNab Road between Avon Lane and 81st Avenue were temporarily shut down but have since reopened to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.