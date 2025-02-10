WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy is home from the hospital, days after recovering from a near-drowning in a swimming pool.

7News Skyforce was over the Wilton Manors home Friday afternoon, where officials said the child was pulled from the swimming pool, unconscious and not breathing after being underwater for about seven minutes.

First responders performed CPR and rushed the boy to the hospital.

Fortunately, he was awake and alert upon arrival.

He has been reunited with his family and is expected to be okay.

