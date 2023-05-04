NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was airlifted to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle and pinned underneath the vehicle in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred along the 1800 block of Southwest 63rd Terrace, a short walk from Broadview Elementary School, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the boy was struck while crossing the street and was hit by a car. He ended up pinned under the vehicle.

Cellphone video that circulated through the neighborhood showed the efforts to save the boy.

“Everyone was pointing down, I get out the car and see and hear a kid crying, and I see a bike tangled up in his legs,” said area resident Charissa Vasquez.

Vasquez said she had just come home when she saw a parked Ford SUV in the middle of the roadway.

Underneath the vehicle, she said, was a bike and the little boy pinned underneath.

It’s unclear whether or not the 10-year-old victim was heading home from the school when he was hit.

“I guess they were trying to figure out the safest method to get him out without hurting him more,” said Vasquez.

Ultimately, she said, a group of deputies and neighbors simply lifted the car off the boy.

“And the firefighters pulled him from underneath the car and, honestly, I wished I didn’t, but fortunately the kid was able to scream, so that was a good sign,” Vasquez said.

“It’s the grace of God he’s alive. God protect him,” a witness said.

The boy was able to communicate with the first responders who were able to free him.

“It was really good to see the kid able to talk, and that it all took an effort together to get him out, and that’s what mattered,” Vasquez said.

The boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution because of his age but is said to be in stable condition.

Another neighbor told 7News off camera that he saw the boy after he was rescued with blood on his head but saw him moving and animated.

The boy is expected to be OK.

Detectives have not specified whether the driver will face any charges.

