NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy riding his bicycle has been airlifted to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a vehicle in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon just outside Broadview Elementary on the 1800 block of SW 63rd Avenue.

Officials said the boy was struck while crossing the street and ended up pinned under the car. He was able to communicate with first responders who were able to free him.

The boy, believed between the ages of 9-10, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution because of his age but is said to be in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.