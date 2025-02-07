WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy has been taken to the hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from a pool in Wilton Manors, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the near drowning along the 1400 block of Northeast 23rd Street, at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said the boy is between 4 and 5 years old.

Upon arrival, first responders initiated CPR on the child as he was unconcious and not breathing and rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center.

A group of adults were seen leaving the home for the hospital.

Neighbors tell 7News they believe the house where the near-drowning occurred is an Airbnb.

Officials said the boy is alive in the hospital but his condition is unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.