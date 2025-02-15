DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics took a child to the hospital after he was pulled from a swimming pool at an apartment complex in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning near Southwest 14th Street and South Federal Highway. at around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire rescue officials said deputies rushed to help the boy before paramedics arrived.

Crews transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital. Investigators said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

BSO’s Special Victims Unit responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

