Boy dies after being struck by car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy has died after, police said, he was hit by a car in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2300 block of Freedom Street, bordering Dania Beach, at around 7 p.m., Monday.

Hollywood Police were called to the scene when first responders realized the crash took place on Hollywood’s side of the street.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to the victim.

Paramedics transported the child to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No charges have been filed, as police continue to investigate.

