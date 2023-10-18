Authorities were at the scene blocking traffic after a box truck overturned on South Interstate 95.

This unfolded around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Sunrise Boulevard.

Video footage showed vehicles barely moving on the highway. Additionally, cars were seen exiting I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard.

All lanes were temporarily blocked, but as of this writing, the southbound lanes have been reopened and only the express lanes remain blocked off.

Morning commuters can use Powerline Road, US-441 or the Florida Turnpike as alternate routes.

