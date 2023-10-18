Authorities were at the scene blocking traffic after a box truck overturned on South Interstate 95.

This unfolded around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Sunrise Boulevard.

Video footage showed vehicles barely moving on the highway. Additionally, cars were seen exiting I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard.

As a result of this incident, all lanes have been blocked, including the express lanes, due to a possible hazmat situation.

Delays are stretching all the way back toward Commercial Boulevard.

Morning commuters can use Powerline Road, US-1 or the Florida Turnpike as alternate routes.

